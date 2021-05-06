Appolonia’s homer leads No. 4 EHT past No. 7 Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City high school baseball teams are two of the best in South Jersey.
Both programs met Thursday, and it was an instant thriller.
After striking out in his first at-bat, David Appolonia hit a home run over the left-field fence in the fourth inning to lead the undefeated Eagles to a 2-1 win over the Red Raiders in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
EHT (10-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (5-3) is ranked No. 7. Both teams were undefeated against division opponents, and entered Thursday tied for the American lead. EHT now has sole possession of the division.
“That’s a big hit there,” said Appolonia, 18, of EHT. “We came into this game seeing that this is a good team that is stacked with pitching (Ocean City has four pitchers committed to NCAA Division I programs). We knew (Ocean City’s starter Gannon Brady) was going to compete with us.”
Brady pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts. The Fordham University commit only allowed four hits, including two in the first inning.
Appolonia’s homer gave EHT a 2-0 lead. Ocean City shortstop James Mancini scored on an error after stealing second and third in the bottom of the fourth, which capped the scoring.
“It was big,” EHT pitcher Mikal Goods said. “His homer, that put it in the books for us.”
Goods earned the win, pitching five innings and striking out seven. He got out of some tight jams, impressing against a talented lineup.
The 17-year-old senior said he had some pitches that did not hit the spot he wanted, but overall he “felt good” against some of the best bats in the area.
“Every time I try to compete on the mound, I don’t try to do too much,” Goods said. “I know I have good fielders behind me. I know if they put it in play, they’ll make a play. If I strike them out, then it’s even better.
“I’m really glad and excited we won.”
EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said Goods “stepped up” Thursday, and had the performance he was looking for from him all season. Carmichael said his program has not been in the same division with Ocean City “in the last couple of years.”
Ethan Dodd led off the game with a single, and Jacob Dembin drove him in on a double to give EHT a 1-0 lead. It was the Eagles’ only hits until Appolonia’s homer.
Rutgers commit Justin Sweeney earned the save, striking out four in the last two innings. EHT also features Wagner recruit Frank Wright
“That’s a good baseball team. A really good baseball team,” Carmichael said. “I think both coaches are walking away happy with the results. Either way, it was a good high school baseball game. These are the types of games you want to be involved in to get ready for the playoffs.
“It was a great atmosphere here (Thursday).”
Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol agreed.
“It was a great baseball game. It really was,” Bristol said. “We knew going in we needed to play well. I preach all the time, to win against good teams you have to have great pitching, you have to play great defense and have to have timely hits.”
Brady and the defense were phenomenal, Bristol said, but “the difference in the game was we didn’t get the timely hit, and they did. … they have a great team, we just came up short (Thursday).
Boston College commit Matt Nunan and Ben Hoag each singled twice for Ocean City. Bristol said the goal is to go deep in the sectional playoffs in June, and Thursday’s game will only help.
“That’s why you play the best teams like an EHT,” Bristol said. “You learn from everything that takes place in this game, and you get better at the things you need to get better at.”
Egg Harbor;100 100 0— 2 4 2
Ocean City;000 100 0— 1 5 0
2B—Dembin EHT
HR—Appolonia EHT
WP—Goods (7 Ks) EHT
LP—Brady (13 Ks) OC
Records—EHT 10-0, Ocean City 5-3
Contact Patrick Mulranen:
609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen