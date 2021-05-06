Appolonia’s homer leads No. 4 EHT past No. 7 Ocean City

“It was big,” EHT pitcher Mikal Goods said. “His homer, that put it in the books for us.”

Goods earned the win, pitching five innings and striking out seven. He got out of some tight jams, impressing against a talented lineup.

The 17-year-old senior said he had some pitches that did not hit the spot he wanted, but overall he “felt good” against some of the best bats in the area.

“Every time I try to compete on the mound, I don’t try to do too much,” Goods said. “I know I have good fielders behind me. I know if they put it in play, they’ll make a play. If I strike them out, then it’s even better.

“I’m really glad and excited we won.”

EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said Goods “stepped up” Thursday, and had the performance he was looking for from him all season. Carmichael said his program has not been in the same division with Ocean City “in the last couple of years.”

Ethan Dodd led off the game with a single, and Jacob Dembin drove him in on a double to give EHT a 1-0 lead. It was the Eagles’ only hits until Appolonia’s homer.