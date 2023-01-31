Applications now open for Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund

LONGPORT — High school seniors and college students who reside in Longport are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund.

The fund is awarding up to $25,000 in scholarships in 2023. Longport students who graduate high school this year, or who are currently in college or graduate school, are eligible to apply for scholarship awards.

Applicants will be judged on academic performance, extracurricular activities, and work experience. Awards will be determined and announced in April.

The scholarship form for emailing can be found at longportscholarshipfund.com. The form, along with the required supporting documentation, must be submitted by April 1.