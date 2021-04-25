Apple
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Gone are the roulette tables and slot machines that were once at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel. In their place is a sea of …
MAYS LANDING — At least 30 people have been charged for their roles in a drug ring spanning multiple towns in Atlantic County, with three faci…
ATLANTIC CITY — Showboat will hold a news conference Thursday to announce a new project slated to open in May.
OCEAN CITY — Already receiving an onslaught of sexual abuse and harassment allegations against its Beach Patrol in the past week, the city now…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sitting out on the deck at Harbor Pines Golf Club, Edward Gurwicz and his son, Mitchell, are all smiles.
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who made a name for herself as one of the stars of the 2009 MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” is bringing her cl…
An investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office has found evidence to support a number of alleged ethics violations, including lying, …
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Hammonton man died and two others were seriously injured Saturday in a two-car accident in Winslow, according…
ATLANTIC CITY — The tram cars that can move 20 to 30 people at a time down the Boardwalk are popular with visitors, but not so much with merch…
ATLANTIC CITY — Bobby Flay Steak at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa will close June 30, the casino announced Monday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE