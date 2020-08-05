 

Philadelphia     New York     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Totals3311119 Totals317126 
McCutchen lf3200 LeMahieu 2b3130 
Hoskins 1b5111 Estrada 2b1111 
Harper rf3212 Judge dh4113 
Haseley rf1010 Hicks cf3010 
Realmuto c3222 Torres ss3000 
Segura ss-3b4210 Wade ss1010 
Kingery 2b3011 Ford 1b4000 
Gosselin 3b1011 Andújar 3b4000 
Gregorius ph-ss2011 Tauchman rf2110 
Quinn cf4111 Higashioka c3120 
Garlick dh2000 Gardner lf3222 
Bruce ph-dh2110       

 

Philadelphia004016011
New York12000047

E—Segura (1), LeMahieu (1), Higashioka (1). DP—Philadelphia 3, New York 0. LOB—Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B—Gosselin (1). HR—Harper (2), Realmuto (2), Gardner (3), Judge (7).

 IP HRERBBSO
Philadelphia       
Wheeler W,2-06 63222
Davis 1-344400
Kelley 1-320001
Neris S,1-1 1-300000
New York       
Happ L,0-13 34461
Holder1 00001
Nelson12-377610
Cessa11-310001

Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Beck.

T—2:44.

 

