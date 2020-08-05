|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|11
|11
|9
|Totals
|31
|7
|12
|6
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Haseley rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss-3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Wade ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Andújar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tauchman rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Garlick dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bruce ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|004
|016
|0
|—
|11
|New York
|120
|000
|4
|—
|7
E—Segura (1), LeMahieu (1), Higashioka (1). DP—Philadelphia 3, New York 0. LOB—Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B—Gosselin (1). HR—Harper (2), Realmuto (2), Gardner (3), Judge (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Wheeler W,2-0
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Davis
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Kelley
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Happ L,0-1
|3
|3
|4
|4
|6
|1
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|1
|2-3
|7
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Beck.
T—2:44.
