 

New York     Philadelphia     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Totals27373 Totals24131 
LeMahieu 2b-1b4000 Haseley cf3010 
Judge rf3010 Hoskins dh2000 
Torres ss3000 Harper rf2000 
Stanton dh3110 Gregorius ss3000 
Voit 1b3121 Segura 3b3000 
Wade pr-2b0100 Bruce lf2000 
Tauchman cf3011 McCutchen ph1000 
Sánchez c2000 Kingery 2b3000 
Urshela 3b3021 Walker 1b3110 
Andújar lf2000 Knapp c2011 
Gardner lf1000       

 

New York01000023
Philadelphia01000001

DP—New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB—New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Tauchman (1), Walker (1). HR—Voit (4). SB—Harper (1).

 IP HRERBBSO
New York       
Loaisiga21-331113
Avilán1 00002
Green21-300002
Ottavino W,2-0 1-300000
Britton S,5-51 00000
Philadelphia       
Nola6 311012
Hunter L,0-10 42200
Morgan1 00001

Avilán pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Hunter pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Loaisiga (Harper), Hunter (Sánchez).

Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Will Little.

T—2:38.

 

