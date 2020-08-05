|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|24
|1
|3
|1
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Andújar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|2
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
DP—New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB—New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Tauchman (1), Walker (1). HR—Voit (4). SB—Harper (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Loaisiga
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Avilán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino W,2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Britton S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Hunter L,0-1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Avilán pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Hunter pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Loaisiga (Harper), Hunter (Sánchez).
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Will Little.
T—2:38.
