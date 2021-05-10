Sentencing set in insulin injection deaths of 7 VA patients

Sentencing is set this week for a fired nursing assistant who admitted to killing seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia hospital. Still a mystery is what provoked Reta Mays to commit the crimes.
Mays pleaded guilty last year to intentionally killing the patients with wrongful insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. She faces up to life in prison for each of seven counts of second-degree murder when she is sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
Mays, 46, of Reynoldsville, admitted at a July plea hearing to injecting the veterans with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the northern West Virginia hospital between 2017 and 2018. Hospital officials reported the deaths to the VA inspector general and fired Mays.
The motive of Mays, who served in the Army National Guard in a noncombat position in Iraq and Afghanistan, is still unclear. Then-U.S. Attorney Bill Powell had said authorities did not receive a “satisfactory response” to questions about the reasons behind her actions.
Among Mays' duties were measuring patients' vital signs and blood glucose levels. VA nursing assistants are not qualified or authorized to administer medication, including insulin, prosecutors said. The hospital's nursing assistants also were not required to have a certificate or license as a condition of continuing employment.
Powell said there were about 20 suspicious deaths at the medical center during the time Mays worked there, but charges were only brought in cases where the government thought it had sufficient evidence.
Some family members are expected to make statements during the sentencing hearing.
The second-degree murder charges involved the deaths of Army veterans Robert Lee Kozul Sr., 89, Archie D. Edgell, 84, Felix Kirk McDermott, 82, and a 96-year-old man identified only by his initials, W.A.H.; Navy veteran Robert Edge Sr., 82; Air Force veteran George Nelson Shaw Sr., 81; and Army and Air Force veteran Raymond Golden, 88.
It's not clear whether Mays admitted a connection to the death of Navy veteran Russell R. Posey Sr., 92. But in addition to her other pleas, she also pleaded guilty to one count of assault with intent to commit murder involving the death of “veteran R.R.P.” — Posey’s initials. She faces up to 20 additional years on that count.
Separately, the federal government has agreed to the settlement of numerous lawsuits filed by veterans' families alleging a widespread system of failures at the hospital.
The VA is responsible for 9 million military veterans. The agency’s former director was fired in 2018 in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency. Robert Wilkie took over as Veterans Affairs secretary in July 2018.
Dracula's castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs: At Dracula’s castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.
A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania's Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”
Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.
“We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle,” Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.
Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.
“Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle's) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments,” Priscu noted.
Since the light-hearted campaign was launched over the weekend — when nearly 400 people were vaccinated — Priscu said he has received scores of requests from foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in the spooky setting. Bad news for them: Only residents of Romania can officially receive a jab.
The campaign runs alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government is hoping to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to herald in a “return to normality.”
On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country became appointment-free after 2 p.m., and round-the-clock “vaccination marathon” events have been launched in several cities throughout Romania.
Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.
Chinese safari park conceals escape of leopards for 1 week: Authorities in eastern China hunted Monday for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park, which faced strong public criticism for concealing the breakout for nearly a week.
The leopards escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park on April 19 during a handover between zookeepers due to a lapse in operating procedures, officials said at a news conference Monday.
Hangzhou Deputy Mayor Wang Hong said police received calls that leopards were spotted last Thursday and Friday but the safari park denied any had escaped.
The safari park failed to report the escape because it feared that a public announcement would severely reduce the number of visitors to the park over China's Labor Day holidays, May 1 through 5, officials said. The park instead attempted to recover the leopards privately and captured one on April 21.
The safari park eventually reported the missing leopards last Friday night, and a second one was captured on Saturday, they said.
The two recovered leopards are in good health, officials said.
Authorities were using drones and hunting dogs to try to capture the last leopard, they said.
The leopard was spotted by a drone early Sunday, but fled when people attempted to approach it, according to the Global Times newspaper.
The delay in announcing the escape sparked criticism that the safari park had put people at risk, especially since the animals were at large over the Labor Day holidays, when large numbers of tourists visit Hangzhou. The city is one of China’s most popular tourist destinations, famed for its tea plantations and scenic West Lake.
Authorities are still investigating the leopards’ escape. Five employees, including the general manager and legal representative of the safari park, have been taken into police custody for questioning.
Officials urged people to remain indoors as much as possible while they attempted to recover the last leopard.
The safari park said on its Weibo microblogging account Saturday that it was “sincerely sorry” for not announcing the escape sooner. It said it did not make a public announcement because the young leopards were believed to be less aggressive and it wanted to prevent panic.
The safari park has been temporarily closed while it reviews safety and management issues.
Hopes fade for minke whale stuck in River Thames near London: Hopes faded Monday for a young minke whale that became trapped in the River Thames near London, authorities said.
Rescuers trying to recapture the whale said that by 5 p.m.its condition had deteriorated rapidly and it would soon be stranded by the dropping tide near Teddington in southwest London.
“Once the whale is beached a veterinary team will be on stand by to euthanize the animal to end its suffering,” the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said in a statement.
The divers group said the injured and drained calf would struggle to swim even if it managed to get back into deeper water.
Crews had already worked for hours before being able to free the whale early Monday from a perilous stranding on a lock near Richmond, a few miles downstream of Teddington.
But as the mammal was being taken for further health checks on an inflatable pontoon, it slipped back into the water.
“This animal is very, very lost,” Port of London Authority spokesman Martin Garside said. “It’s like seeing a camel at the North Pole.”
Port of London Authority spokesman Martin Garside said a whale had never been seen this far up the Thames before, 95 miles along the river from its mouth, with the sheer distance making the whale's route back to safety extremely difficult.
The whale, which measured about 13 feet long, was first seen lying on the lock’s boat rollers Sunday night. Hundreds of people gathered along the banks of the Thames to watch the rescue operation as night fell. The area is known for wide tidal swings that easily reach over 18 feet high.
Port staff were joined by firefighters, coast guard members and marine animal rescue divers.
Minke whales, which are more typically found in the northern Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, can grow to a size of 30 feet.
Meanwhile, in Spain, a marine wildlife group was working to make sure that a gray whale found near Spain’s northeastern Mediterranean coast, far from its usual northern Pacific migration routes, doesn't get stranded.
Maritime rescuers, firefighters and other authorities worked with conservationists over the weekend to keep a whale nicknamed Wally from venturing into shallow water and ports near Barcelona.
The maritime group said the whale entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar and has been spotted since March in the vicinity of Morocco, Algeria, Italy and France.
In an aerial video released by the group, the whale could be seen very close to a seawall near one of Barcelona’s main beaches.
Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again: Bavarians were able to enjoy a tall beer in the spring sun Monday in several areas, as some outdoor beer gardens reopened in the southern German state.
Bavaria had an overall seven-day average rate of increase of 119.5 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, but areas below 100 cases per 100,000 were allowed to reopen their iconic beer gardens.
In places like Inning, on the western outskirts of Munich, people were again drinking beer lakeside on the Ammersee and gazing at the picturesque Alps in the distance.
Beer gardens in Munich are not yet open, but preparations were being made for them to again start serving customers Wednesday.
Overall, Germany has reported 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 with nearly 85,000 deaths.
Under the new guidelines in Bavaria, it takes about a week for a region to be able to reopen outdoor dining and drinking areas. More than a dozen areas have already gotten the go-ahead.
Yet even when allowed to reopen, patrons must obey strict mask-wearing and social distancing regulations.
The improvement in Germany's virus situation came too late for Bavaria's beloved Oktoberfest celebrations this year. The festivities were canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during a global pandemic. Oktoberfest typically attracts about 6 million visitors from around the world.
Underlining the fact that the pandemic is far from over in Germany, the country’s top security official, Interior Ministry Horst Seehofer, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Monday.
Seehofer’s spokesman, Steve Alter, told the dpa news agency that the popular Bavarian politician was in quarantine at home and is exhibiting no symptoms.
The 71-year-old minister had previously told reporters he received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on April 14, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.
— Associated Press