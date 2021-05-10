Sentencing set in insulin injection deaths of 7 VA patients

The safari park failed to report the escape because it feared that a public announcement would severely reduce the number of visitors to the park over China's Labor Day holidays, May 1 through 5, officials said. The park instead attempted to recover the leopards privately and captured one on April 21.

The safari park eventually reported the missing leopards last Friday night, and a second one was captured on Saturday, they said.

The two recovered leopards are in good health, officials said.

Authorities were using drones and hunting dogs to try to capture the last leopard, they said.

The leopard was spotted by a drone early Sunday, but fled when people attempted to approach it, according to the Global Times newspaper.

The delay in announcing the escape sparked criticism that the safari park had put people at risk, especially since the animals were at large over the Labor Day holidays, when large numbers of tourists visit Hangzhou. The city is one of China’s most popular tourist destinations, famed for its tea plantations and scenic West Lake.