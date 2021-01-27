Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years — Entertainment briefs

Actor Elliot Page and Emma Portner said Tuesday they are divorcing after three years of marriage. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the Canadian couple said in a joint statement. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.” They gave no further details.
Page, the 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy,” and Portner, a 26-year-old choreographer and dance teacher, announced their marriage early in 2018. Portner was vocal in her support of Page when the actor came out as transgender in December, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.
Halsey expecting first child: Halsey announced Wednesday on Instagram she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: “surprise!” Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.
Cannes Film Festival postponed to July: The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year’s edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. Cannes organizers announced Wednesday that this year’s festival will now take place July 6-17, about two months later than usual. Cannes last year first looked at a postponement before ultimately canceling altogether. The festival made a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include.
This year, organizers are intent on having a festival, one way or another. No details were announced Wednesday on what shape a 2021 edition might take. On Thursday, Sundance launches with virtual screenings and drive-in events scattered around the U.S.
Jane Fonda to receive Golden Globes’ DeMille Award: Jane Fonda, who cemented herself into Hollywood allure as a chameleonlike actor and social activist, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 78th annual Golden Globes awards ceremony Feb. 28, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday. Fonda has captivated and inspired fans and critics in such films as “Klute” and “Coming Home.”
Fonda made an impact off-screen by creating organizations to support women’s equality and prevent teen pregnancy and improve adolescent health. The DeMille Award is given annually to an “individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.” Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitivity criticism: Jungle Cruise, one of the original Disney parks’ rides, is getting a 21st century remodel, criticized for its depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters. It’s the latest update to a legacy theme park ride criticized in years past as being racist. The ride will updated at the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida with a new storyline and characters that “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us,” Disney said in a blog post Monday.
The ride first opened at Disneyland in 1955. Last summer, amid calls to change the Splash Mountain theme park ride over its ties to “Song of the South,” the 1946 movie many view as racist, Disney officials said it was recasting the ride so that it is based on “The Princess and the Frog,” a 2009 Disney film with an African American female lead.
Kevin Hart to debut SiriusXM podcast with Seinfeld as guest: Kevin Hart will debut his new SiriusXM podcast with Jerry Seinfeld as the series’ inaugural guest. The satellite radio company announced on Wednesday the launch of Hart’s “Inside Jokes with Kevin Hart” along with two other programs. He will host the series premiere with Seinfeld’s guest appearance on the Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 8 p.m. Wednesday.
On “Inside Jokes,” Hart will interview top comedians and rising stars. The superstar comedian-actor will chronicle their comedy club experiences and touch on “never-before-heard” stories. Along with Seinfeld, the show’s upcoming lineup includes Steve Harvey, Bill Burr, Cedric the Entertainer, Desus & Mero, Nick Kroll, Hasan Minhaj and Zainab Johnson. In addition to “Inside Jokes,” Hart’s Laugh Out Loud will air two new shows, “Date Night with Chris and Vanessa” on Fridays and “The Ladies Room with Jazzy” on Mondays and Wednesdays. Both shows launched Tuesday.
