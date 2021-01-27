N.J. factory to make 90M masks a month — Money briefs

A Piscataway factory set to make 90 million masks a month and employ 200 people formally opened Wednesday.
Hudson Holdings Group said in a statement that production of the now-commonplace blue masks is already underway at the Piscataway facility. The facility will also begin producing N95 masks in the coming months.
“We bring American jobs and innovation to this line of business, from our machines to our quality to our costs," company founder Jonathan Ho said in a statement. "Yet what’s most important to us is a sense of social responsibility,”
The factory's opening comes just days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost U.S. government purchases. It's unclear whether the new factory will be getting any such contracts.
Apple urges security updates to devices: Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited" by hackers. Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat. The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.
The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel," the nerve center of Apple's operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps. The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6.
Durable goods growth slows: Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a modest 0.2% in December, held back by a big drop in the volatile aircraft sector. A key category that tracks business investment decisions slowed. The rise in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed much stronger increases of 1.2% November and 1.8% in October, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Orders for commercial aircraft, hard hit because of the sharp drop in air travel during the pandemic, fell 51.8% in December. Separately, Boeing reported Wednesday that it lost $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter, capping a record loss for all of 2020. Even with the slowdown, total orders are close to their pre-pandemic levels. Orders for motor vehicles rose 1.4% in December while demand for defense aircraft jumped 5%.
— Associated Press