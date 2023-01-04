 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB

AP source: Red Sox, Devers agree to 11-year, $331M extension

  • 0

BOSTON — Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year extension worth $331 million with the Boston Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.

Locking up Devers, a two-time All-Star third baseman, was an important move for the Red Sox and their uneasy fans after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi departed in free agency.

The team and the 26-year-old Devers reached the new deal a day after he agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration in his final year under team control.

Devers' extension is the longest-term commitment this offseason by the Red Sox and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, supplanting the five-year, $90 million deal signed by Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.

People are also reading…

Devers was the AL's starting All-Star third baseman each of the past two years. In 141 games last season, he batted .295 with 42 doubles, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.

The Red Sox are trying to bounce back from a 2022 season in which finished 78-84, last in the ultra-competitive AL East. A year earlier, they won 92 games and reached the ALCS.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News