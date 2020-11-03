AP News Guide: A look at New Jersey's elections

U.S. SENATE

Booker is seeking his second full term after winning a special election in 2013 after the death of Frank Lautenberg.

Booker is the former mayor of Newark, the state’s biggest city. He is a well-recognized figure, whose failed run in the most recent Democratic presidential primary had him under the national spotlight for months.

Mehta is new to the game and is the founder of biopharmaceutical firms. He lives in traditionally Republican Morris County with his wife and three children, while Booker lives in the Democratic stronghold of Newark in Essex County, with his partner, actor Rosario Dawson.

Unlike six years ago, when Booker was running for his first full term, he has landmark legislation to highlight. He was a top sponsor of the First Step Act, which Trump signed in 2018. The criminal justice overhaul gave judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders. It also boosted prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

It’s something he’s put at the center of his reelection campaign, pointing to the bipartisan nature of the new law.

Mehta describes himself as “unapologetically” Republican and is a strong supporter of the president.