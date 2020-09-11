ANTONIO GIBSON
The Redskins cut future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson in the preseason. Gibson was one of the reasons for that move. The rookie runs a 4.39 40-yard dash. Gibson played both wide receiver and running back at Memphis.
“This guy is a 6-foot, 230-pound type guy with explosive straight line speed,” Schwartz said. “We have to respect him whether he’s lined up at the running back position or lined up at a wide receiver position. And when he is in the open field, you know, we're going to have to do a good job tackling and maybe even gang tackling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.