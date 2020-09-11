ANTONIO GIBSON

The Redskins cut future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson in the preseason. Gibson was one of the reasons for that move. The rookie runs a 4.39 40-yard dash. Gibson played both wide receiver and running back at Memphis.

“This guy is a 6-foot, 230-pound type guy with explosive straight line speed,” Schwartz said. “We have to respect him whether he’s lined up at the running back position or lined up at a wide receiver position. And when he is in the open field, you know, we're going to have to do a good job tackling and maybe even gang tackling.”

