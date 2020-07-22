Question: I recently purchased an old New Jersey house that once served as the home of a church pastor.
Included in the sale was a 4-foot-high, 8½ inches long and 2 feet deep antique solid oak musical organ listed on the sales receipt as a “1903 Sears Pump Organ.”
I would appreciate any information you can provide about the organ, which is in excellent condition, and I am especially interested in its possible worth as an antique musical instrument. H.B., Strathmere
Answer: Described in early 1900s Sears catalogs as a “Pump Organ,” the first harmonium instrument like yours was made in 1910 by Joseph Grenie.
Its small size and light weight as well as simple design and solid oak or walnut case, foot operated bellows and accordion sound made the harmonium a favorite musical instrument in homes, halls, lodges and small churches at the turn of the 20th century.
Your model was particularly popular because of its superior construction, outward appearance, lamp shelf and delicate eight-octave tone.
Throughout the 1930s, development of electronic organs ended the popularity of harmonics. Although renewed interest in them as collectibles has created asking dollars that often range from $600 to $1,000, most prices paid are $200 to $350.
Question: When my late wife’s grandmother died many years ago, my wife inherited two pottery ceramic birds made by the Stangl Pottery Company in New Jersey.
One is a canary, and the other is a turkey. Both are marked with “Stangl” inside an oval. The turkey is also marked “3257,” and the canary is marked “3747.”
I was told several times that the figures could be desirable collectibles and wonder if that is true. Can you help with information? M.V., Woodbine.
Answer: Your Stangl birds were made by Stangl Pottery Company of Flemington and Trenton.
In 1910, J. M. Stangl was ceramic engineer at the Fulper Pottery located in Flemington. There, he designed and produced dinnerware, art lines and doll heads. By 1929, the firm was operating from Trenton and Flemington. From 1935 on, the facilities were working out of Trenton.
The year 1940 marked Stangl’s introduction of fine dinnerware. More importantly, it was the year the company began creating authentic reproductions of hundreds of different Audubon birds.
Exquisite detail, unexcelled quality and high gloss glazes marked all of the Pottery Birds line. Originally, only limited numbers of each bird were offered.
Stangl birds were back-stamped with an oval trademark and pattern name. One dozen birds in limited numbers were initially offered, and the wares eventually were sold in thousands of shops throughout America.
Later, when World War II curtailed America’s exports, the birds became highly collectible and sold by the thousands. Popular birds include 12 original ones available in limited numbers.
Pottery and porcelain birds, both made in the 1940s, are still eagerly sought after by collectors.
The Stangl pottery was sold to Wheaton in 1972 after Stangl’s death and sold again later. Operations were terminated in 1978.
Your canary recently sold for $115, and a turkey like yours can be purchased for $139 now.
