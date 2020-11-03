Anthony Perdomo scores 3 as Pleasantville defeats Atlantic City 6-4

Annette Bautista-Escobedo scored in the first half for the Vikings (2-4). Quanirah Cherry-Montague made two saves.

Thalia Rodriguez made six saves for the Greyhounds (0-7).

Field hockey

Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 1 OT

Haleigh Dengler scored twice for the Bengals (8-2-1). Camryn White and Patience Mares each had an assist. Madison Kubicz made one save.

Madison Reed scored off an assist from Ciera Robertson for the Lions (4-6). Maeve Meehan made nine saves.

Clearview Reg. 10, Cumberland Reg. 1

Regan McQuilkin scored the lone goal for the Colts (0-9-1). Cadence Conti had the assist. Madeline Ott made 34 saves. The Pioneers improved to 6-3-1.

No. 5 Southern Reg. 4, Toms River South 0

Kate O’Boyle and Cuinn Deely each scored twice for the Rams (11-0), who are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Ella DiPietro had two assists. Kiera Lyons and O’Boyle each had an assist. Southern had 21 shots on goal.

Anna Goodwin made 14 saves for Toms River South (3-6-2).