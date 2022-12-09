 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony Perdomo, Pleasantville

The junior scored a team-leading 16 goals to go with four assists for 36 points. He led the Greyhounds to their first above-.500 season since 2019 and the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals. He scored against tough defenses like Ocean City (twice) and Cedar Creek.

Anthony Perdomo headshot

Perdomo 

 Marcus Barksdale, Provided

Tags

