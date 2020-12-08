 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony Perdomo,Pleasantvile
0 comments

Anthony Perdomo,Pleasantvile

Pleasantville Anthony Perdomo

Pleasantville Anthony Perdomo

The freshman scored 13 goals and added 10 assists in just nine games, including some contributions

against tough programs such as Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional and West Deptford.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News