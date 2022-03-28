 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anthony Mortellite, St. Augustine Prep

  • 0
Anthony Mortellite for All-Stars

Mortellite

The sophomore was 12th in the 500 freestyle at the MOC and in the next event was part of the Prep’s 200 freestyle relay, which finished fourth. Won the 200 freestyle and had two freestyle relay wins in the Prep’s win over EHT.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News