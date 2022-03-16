 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony Colon

EHT St Augustine Boys Basketball

Egg Harbor Township’s Anthony Colon shoots against St. Augustine in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game in Egg Harbor Township. Colon scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Anthony Colon

Egg Harbor Township

6-5 Sr. F

Colon averaged 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
