Another week in paradise for the PGA Tour in Hawaii

Notes: The field features 32 of the 42 players who were at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui last week. Among those missing are the top three in the world — Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. ... This is the 23rd consecutive year of back-to-back events in Hawaii. Ernie Els in 2003 and Justin Thomas in 2017 are the only players to win them both in the same year. ... The Sony Open will not have spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Three of the last five years, the Sony Open has been decided in a playoff. The other two years it was won by four shots or more. ... Thomas set the PGA Tour scoring record in 2017 at the Sony Open with a 253. ... The field features seven players from the PGA Tour Champions, including past Sony Open champions Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, Jerry Kelly and K.J. Choi. The PGA Tour Champions begins its new year next week on the Big Island.