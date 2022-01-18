 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another nor'easter will then be possible Sunday
Another nor'easter will then be possible Sunday

Forecast Radar

The forecast radar Sunday into Sunday night, according to the GFS, American, computer model. 

It won't be as strong or moisture laden as what will be around Friday night into Saturday (whether out to sea or on land). However, Sunday could see another low-pressure system follow in the wake of the cold front that passes here Thursday.

It will be plenty cold, so if precipitation falls, it will be mostly to all snow. However, like the beginning of the weekend storm, it's too early for the exact track. We'll have to be patient on this one, it should take until Thursday afternoon to have a good grasp of this storm. 

