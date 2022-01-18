Another nor'easter will then be possible Sunday

It won't be as strong or moisture laden as what will be around Friday night into Saturday (whether out to sea or on land). However, Sunday could see another low-pressure system follow in the wake of the cold front that passes here Thursday.
It will be plenty cold, so if precipitation falls, it will be mostly to all snow. However, like the beginning of the weekend storm, it's too early for the exact track. We'll have to be patient on this one, it should take until Thursday afternoon to have a good grasp of this storm.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
