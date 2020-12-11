Another delay granted for Weinstein extradition

Convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will remain in a New York prison for now after his lawyers and prosecutors agreed Friday to postpone efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges.
Weinstein appeared via video from prison before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, who, because of the worsening pandemic, agreed to postpone Weinstein’s extradition hearing until April 9.
Seated at a table at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo, Weinstein, wearing a maroon polo shirt and mask, spoke only briefly in response to a series of questions from the judge. He waved his hand and shook his head in objection to a news station’s request to allow a television camera in the courtroom. The judge kept the camera out but allowed media to record the video proceedings.
Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City earlier this year on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women.
Grad thanks Nicki Minaj for tuition: A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who just graduated is thanking rap artist Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.
Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”
A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, including Artavion Cook. He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his current outstanding balance of $1,300. She did, and this week Cook graduated with a bachelor’s in science in biology.
“This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!” he tweeted, according to the Daily Advertiser.
Biden, Harris named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’: Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.”
Time’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said Biden and Harris won the honor for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.”
Felsenthal notes, “Every elected president since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a vice president.”
Time’s other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.
— Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!