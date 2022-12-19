Local track and field athletes shine at Bishop Loughlin Games

Cape-Atlantic League athletes got the indoor track and field season off to a fast start at the Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Track and Field in Staten Island, New York, over the weekend.

Sofia Day of the Mainland Regional won the 2-mile run in 11 minutes, 18.57 seconds, a personal best and the fastest time in the country this season, according milesplit.com. Ava Gumb of St. Joseph Hill Academy in Staten Island finished second in 11:21.79.

Sophia Curtis of Ocean City won the triple jump with a school-record distance of 38 feet, 4.5 inches. Curtis also set a school record when she finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.82 seconds. Curtis, a junior, is a transfer from Delaware.

Xander Roberts-Bogin of Pleasantville finished third in the 600 run in a personal-best 1:23.34 — the fastest time in New Jersey this season. Wesley Noble Jr. of Bishop Loughlin won in 1:21.27.

The Pleasantville 4x200 relay team of Yusef Golden, Isaiah Davenport, Semaj Williams and Roberts-Bogin finished second in 1:32.92. Roman Catholic won in 1:30.36.