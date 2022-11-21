Annaleigh Kelly, 6th Grade, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School

Have you ever been grateful for something? Well I have! I am grateful for my sister and brother, friends, mother, father, Mighty Writers, and more.

Family is something everyone should be grateful for. Friends should also be something you should be thankful for. I am thankful and grateful for my life. Not everyone gets a chance to live a life, so I am very thankful for it.

People should be grateful for having a good education and being able to live under a roof. Others should be thankful for food, water, clothing, and other materials to make things we need in our lives.

If we didn’t have them, we probably would’ve been dead by now. We should also be grateful for nurses, doctors, firefighters, police, and other major jobs.

I mean, how would we survive without those people or jobs? We can be thankful and grateful for everything you can imagine. I love to dance, play soccer, and listen to music, so I am very grateful to have the ability to hear and move around.

I am grateful for all this stuff. What are you grateful for? Food? Family?