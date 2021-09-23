Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
800 Rt. 50 // Facebook.com/annaleescookiesandcream
What’s better than ice cream? Ice cream AND cookies. Put those together and you have an ice cream sandwich, which is exactly what Anna Lee’s Cookies & Cream will offer as its Bite this year. Two glorious mini chocolate chip cookies and a scoop of one of their delicious ice cream flavors come together to create a little bite of paradise.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
