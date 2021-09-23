 Skip to main content
Anna Lee’s Cookies & Cream
Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

800 Rt. 50 // Facebook.com/annaleescookiesandcream

What’s better than ice cream? Ice cream AND cookies. Put those together and you have an ice cream sandwich, which is exactly what Anna Lee’s Cookies & Cream will offer as its Bite this year. Two glorious mini chocolate chip cookies and a scoop of one of their delicious ice cream flavors come together to create a little bite of paradise.

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

