The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic.
Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years.
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a “significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.
Ex-utility exec pleads guilty to fraud in S.C.: Nearly three years after leading a failed project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina, an executive in charge of the construction pleaded guilty Thursday to taking more than $1 billion from the pockets of ratepayers and investors.
Former SCANA Corp. Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne said little beyond answering the judge's yes or no questions as he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Byrne agreed to tell investigators everything he knows about the lies and deception SCANA and its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas used to keep regulators approving rate increases and investors to keep supporting the reactors.
Southwest tightens face-mask rule: Southwest will tighten its rules on face coverings Monday by banning passengers who claim that a medical condition prevents them from wearing a mask. The airlines said only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement.
Southwest said passengers will still be allowed to remove the mask to eat, drink or take medicine, but it expects those actions to be “very brief” and customers "should put their face covering back on as soon as possible.”
Some people have complained that fellow passengers flout the rules and airlines don’t enforce them.
— Associated Press
