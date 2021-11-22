Angry Eagles fan from Delco was the star of the Birds' win over the Saints

“I was just saying it was a bad call, and it was a bad call,” Mink said. “I was just being a Philly fan.”

94.1 WIP host Rob Ellis dubbed Mink “Mare of Havertown” after she called into the station’s Eagles postgame show Sunday afternoon.

It turns out Kate and Ellis went to high school together — the sports talker is a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, and the two Upper Darby schools have since merged.

“I went to high school with Mary Kate. I know Mary Kate. She’s a Havertown girl,” Ellis said.

Mink, who works during the summer as a spin instructor at Avalon Fitness at the Jersey Shore, said she’s been an Eagles fan her entire life, and has whiplash thanks to this season’s ups and downs. She traveled to Atlanta for the Birds’ season-opening win against the Falcons, and was in Dallas a couple weeks later when the Eagles were blown out by the Cowboys.