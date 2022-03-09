A North Wildwood institution, Anglesea Pub drips with the type of charm that can only come with age. Well-worn dark woods highlight the space with a menu dotted with various Irish specialties like Guinness beef stew topped with mashed potatoes, Irish wedges — potato wedges topped with cheddar — and fish and chips that are sure to have you dancing a jig whether there is music playing or not. Angelsea Pub is located at 116 W. 1st Ave in Wildwood. Go to Anglesea.pub for more info.
