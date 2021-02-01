Anglers and officials for offshore wind farm partnership explore effects of planned project on NJ's recreational fishing industry

The responses to many questions, comments and suggestions were often either some variation on Copeland’s “we very much appreciate that feedback,” or detailed assurances that whatever concern being raised has been studied, and shall be studied even more.

Typical of the latter was the following on environmental studies of wind farms elsewhere — in the North Sea, and off Block Island in the state of Rhode Island.

“We have reviewed the North Sea literature,” wrote Atlantic Shore’s Ruth Perry, on the video conference’s chat function. “That information, along with other studies conducted in the U.S. (Block Island) are part of our desktop analysis. All these studies, which are linked in our FAQs, do show which species are sensitive and which species would not be sensitive to EMF (electro magnetic fields). We are also in the process of designing pre-construction monitoring studies that will monitor fish and changes in fisheries around our cables.”

In an interview, Rush, who owns Starfish Boats in Sea Isle City, put the matter differently.

“They don’t have a plan,” said Rush, a frequently-quoted critic of the wind farms planned for much of the Northeast coast. Or rather, he added, “Their plan is to build it, and see how it’s going to affect us.”