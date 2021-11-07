Angelo Mosca, colorful former CFL lineman, dies at 84

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Mosca gained national notoriety for his hit on British Columbia's Willie Fleming that knocked the running back out of the 1963 CFL title game.

Fleming took the ball on a pitchout and was running to his right. He had been tackled just inside the sideline and was lying on his stomach when Mosca came flying over on top of the Lions player. No penalty was called on the play but many — including then- Lions quarterback Kapp — felt Mosca's hit was not only late but dirty.

With Fleming no longer able to play, Hamilton went on to win 21-10 and further enhance Mosca's reputation as the CFL's meanest player, something he later promoted during his pro wrestling days as bad boy "King Kong" Mosca.

Kapp never shook Mosca's hand following the '63 Grey Cup. But he and the Lions gained some revenge by downing Mosca and the Tiger-Cats 34-24 in the '64 title game at Toronto's Exhibition Stadium for the B.C. club's first-ever CFL championship.

In November 2011, the two old foes were guests at a CFL Alumni luncheon during Grey Cup week in Vancouver. The former players were called onstage before the crowd when the then 73-year-old Kapp attempted to give the 74-year-old Mosca flowers as an apparent peace offering, but Mosca rejected the gesture with an expletive.