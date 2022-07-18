 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angelo Addiego

Southern's Angelo Addiego looks to block a shot as Old Bridge defeats Southern for the Volleyball State Championship 2-1

Southern Regional

The sophomore setter finished with 677 assists, 196 service points and 157 digs. He added 34 aces, 20 blocks and 14 kills. He is arguably one of the best setters in the state and led Southern to a 33-1 record and a sectional title.

