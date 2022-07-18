Angelo Addiego

Southern Regional
The sophomore setter finished with 677 assists, 196 service points and 157 digs. He added 34 aces, 20 blocks and 14 kills. He is arguably one of the best setters in the state and led Southern to a 33-1 record and a sectional title.
