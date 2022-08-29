 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angelic Health thanks 'angels' in the community

Angelic Health Palliative and Hospice Care took the occasion of National Be An Angel Day to recognize police, fire, rescue and healthcare workers who serve the community by providing sweet treats and a “thank you.”

National Be An Angel Day, observed Aug. 22 each year, encourages people to become someone’s “angel.”

Angelic Health liaisons Melissa Vola and Patty Cofer delivered sweet treats to Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Eddie Bertino; Linwood Police Sgt. John Moran; Pleasantville firefighter Brian Dixon; Northfield Police Ptl. Matt Locotos, Ptl. Christian Gansert and Sgt. Guy Dimarco; and Pleasantville Police Sgt. Mark Porter.

