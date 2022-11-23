 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angelic Health receives special recognition

112322-pac-hom-angelicphoto1.jpg

Pictured are Vietnam Veteran Sgt Michele Fennimore of the Forgotten Warriors Museum; Dan Mikus, CEO of Angelic Health Palliative and Hospice Care; Hank Houston, a CVAC case workers and former Vietnam medic; John Prutting, veteran outreach coordinator at Angelic Health; Dennis Crippen co-chair of CVAC and owner of Synergy Health; and Margie Barham, director of communications and giving for Angelic Health.

 MARGIE BARHAM, PROVIDED

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Angelic Health Palliative and Hospice Care recently received two recognitions for their support of veterans.

The organization received the Exceptional Business Supporting Veterans Award by the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee of Cape May County (CVAC), and on November 17, Veterans Outreach Coordinator John Prutting was recognized as an Exceptional Veteran at CVAC’s 5th Annual Awards Brunch at Avalon Links Restaurant.

Prutting served in security forces for the US Air Force Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and is instrumental in the hospice’s We Honor Veterans Initiative.

