Angelic Health receives special recognition

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Angelic Health Palliative and Hospice Care recently received two recognitions for their support of veterans.

The organization received the Exceptional Business Supporting Veterans Award by the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee of Cape May County (CVAC), and on November 17, Veterans Outreach Coordinator John Prutting was recognized as an Exceptional Veteran at CVAC’s 5th Annual Awards Brunch at Avalon Links Restaurant.

Prutting served in security forces for the US Air Force Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and is instrumental in the hospice’s We Honor Veterans Initiative.