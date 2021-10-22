 Skip to main content
ANDREW W. PARKER III
ANDREW W. PARKER III

Party: Republican

Age: 44

Residence: Egg Harbor Township

Political message: I am running to continue our work in economic development, diversifying our economy, social equity, and providing safe, high-achieving schools. I will provide strong leadership for our families and small businesses as we recover from COVID-19. I will continue to help keep taxes low with intelligent fiscal management of the budget.

092421-pac-nws-debate

Parker

On September 23 2021, at Stockton University's Galloway campus, the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsor a debate among Atlantic County Commission Candidates. District 3 candidate Andrew Parker (R).

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

