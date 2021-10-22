ANDREW W. PARKER III

Party: Republican
Age: 44
Residence: Egg Harbor Township
Political message: I am running to continue our work in economic development, diversifying our economy, social equity, and providing safe, high-achieving schools. I will provide strong leadership for our families and small businesses as we recover from COVID-19. I will continue to help keep taxes low with intelligent fiscal management of the budget.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.