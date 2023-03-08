CLEARWATER, Fla. — The wait for a definitive update from the Phillies on the health of Andrew Painter stretched through Wednesday's off day.

Manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday the club was still sorting through testing on the 19-year-old's "tender" elbow. Painter had been around the clubhouse in Clearwater while they hammer out next steps.

"There's a lot of people looking at stuff," Thomson said after a 7-3 loss to Tampa at BayCare Ballpark. "We want everything to be right."

Painter is the team's top pitching prospect and its 2022 minor league pitcher of the year. He went 6-2 with a 1.48 ERA across Single A and Double A last season, vaulting his way into contention for the fifth spot in the rotation.

He threw March 1 against Minnesota and reported tenderness in the elbow the next day. He hasn't thrown since. But he remains optimistic, per the inhabitant of the locker stall next door.

"The kid's 19, throws 100, so obviously you're going to run into some problems every now and then," lefty Bailey Falter said. "He seems to be in good spirits, so that's the only thing that really matters right now."