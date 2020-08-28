QB/RB/DB
Mack rushed for 1,143 yards and the Chiefs to the South Jersey Group II final as a senior. Mack scored 55 career touchdowns and accounted for 5,165 yards of offense. He also intercepted 16 passes. Mack was a standout strong safety at Towson University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.