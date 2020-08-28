Andrew Mack, football, basketball, 2003

QB/RB/DB

Mack rushed for 1,143 yards and the Chiefs to the South Jersey Group II final as a senior. Mack scored 55 career touchdowns and accounted for 5,165 yards of offense. He also intercepted 16 passes. Mack was a standout strong safety at Towson University.

