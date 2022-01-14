 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
And after the storm, it's going to stay cold
Jan. 21-27 Temp Outlook

There's a fairly strong signal that temperatures will be below average for the end of January. 

Average highs are in the low to mid-40s, average lows are in the mid-20s inland, with around 30 readings at the shore. 

Expect the polar vortex to stretch from its usual resting spot near the North Pole to the Northeast during this time. While not every day will be below average, expect most day to be colder than average.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
