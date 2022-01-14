And after the storm, it's going to stay cold

There's a fairly strong signal that temperatures will be below average for the end of January.
Average highs are in the low to mid-40s, average lows are in the mid-20s inland, with around 30 readings at the shore.
Expect the polar vortex to stretch from its usual resting spot near the North Pole to the Northeast during this time. While not every day will be below average, expect most day to be colder than average.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
