Anchor Rock Club

WXPN 88.5-FM from Philly welcomes Low Cut Connie with Sixteen Jackies and Sandy Beach at 8 p.m. with an afterparty hosted by Adam with DJ Kava starting at 1 a.m. Tickets for the show are $38; the afterparty is $20. Guests must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID-19 test. 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. AnchorRockClub.com.