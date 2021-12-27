 Skip to main content
Anchor Rock Club
WXPN 88.5-FM from Philly welcomes Low Cut Connie with Sixteen Jackies and Sandy Beach at 8 p.m. with an afterparty hosted by Adam with DJ Kava starting at 1 a.m. Tickets for the show are $38; the afterparty is $20. Guests must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID-19 test. 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. AnchorRockClub.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

