An unexpected baseball success

Mike Adams, a 26-year-old relief pitcher from Egg Harbor Township, had one of the more remarkable professional seasons ever by a Press-area athlete.

The Holy Spirit graduate went from the local Atlantic County Baseball League to the brink of the big leagues in less than a year. He was 1-1 with one save, a 3.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 30 appearances with the Phillies triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The Phillies signed Adams in January after watching him pitch at a showcase event at the Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams’ fastball hit 98 mph. Most baseball prospects are signed in their teens or early 20s.