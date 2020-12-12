An in-depth look at Monday's storm

Precipitation will start between 10 a.m. and noon Monday, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. For most of the region, this will be a cold rain to start. However, Hammonton on north and west should start the storm briefly as snow, before going to plain rain.

A driving rain will last for the afternoon, ending between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday. The rain will be heavy at times in Cape May County, closest to the low pressure system. Winds will be pretty light from the northeast, flipping to the northwest during the afternoon. This could end the storm as some snow flakes in Hammonton or north and west again. It would just be conversational snow, though. None of it would stick to the ground.

Rainfall totals will be between a half inch and an inch, highest near Cape May. South Jersey can handle this rain pretty easily. A few big puddles on the roads will be all.

Those near the bays will want to move their cars if you usually see coastal flooding. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the morning high tide in Cape May County. Flooding will just be possible in Atlantic and Ocean counties, while the Delaware Bay shore will likely stay out of flood stage.

Find your high tide times here In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…

