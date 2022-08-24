An aerial spectacle

Wednesday’s Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow was a spectacle of sight and sound, both in the air and on the land.

Under picture-perfect conditions, the planes, helicopters and other aerial acts delighted and awed its audience with daring maneuvers and roaring engines.

The 19th installment of the airshow also drew what’s believed to be a record crowd, an estimated 550,000 people.

The event has become a signature event for the community and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce and plans are underway for 2023’s performance.

— Press staff reports