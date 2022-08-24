 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An aerial spectacle

  • 0

Wednesday’s Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow was a spectacle of sight and sound, both in the air and on the land.

Under picture-perfect conditions, the planes, helicopters and other aerial acts delighted and awed its audience with daring maneuvers and roaring engines.

The 19th installment of the airshow also drew what’s believed to be a record crowd, an estimated 550,000 people.

The event has become a signature event for the community and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce and plans are underway for 2023’s performance.

— Press staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News