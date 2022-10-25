American singer Deana Martin to headline Lucy the Elephant benefit concert

ATLANTIC CITY — American singer and "New York Times" best-selling author Deana Martin will headline a fundraising concert at Resorts Casino Hotel on Dec. 11 to help pay for the ongoing restorations for Lucy the Elephant.

Martin is also known for being the daughter of the "King of Cool," Dean Martin, an iconic comedian, entertainer, and singer. She is also recognized for her influential and popular song contributions to the "Great American Songbook," which will be the highlight of the benefit concert, as well as some of Martin's holiday classics.

The fundraiser benefit at the Superstar Theatre in the Resorts Casino Hotel will feature Martin and her 18-piece orchestra, along with special guest, Steven Maglio, who is the world’s premier Frank Sinatra “tributeer." Maglio also has the longest running nightclub show at Carnegie Hall in New York City, which is now in it's 15th year.

The last time Martin performed in Atlantic City was in 2015.

"We are beyond thrilled that Deana is sharing her extraordinary talent and famous family history with us” said Lucy Executive Director, Richard Helfant. “And having the fund raiser in Resorts Superstar Theatre is a dream come true”.

The Superstar Theatre was Atlantic City’s first casino era showroom, were Dean Martin joined Frank Sinatra back in the 1980’s.

Atlantic City has a long history with the "Rat Pack" singers, from Sinatra's firs Atlantic City appearance as a featured vocalists with Harry James and Tommy Dorsey on Steel Pier, to becoming a smash hit at the famed 500 Club, where Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis formed their comedy duo.

Helfant was a junior executive at Resorts Casino Hotel back in the early 1980’s and worked closely with Sinatra and Martin.

Helfant expressed his gratitude to President of Resorts Casino Hotel, Mark Giannantonio, for his continued support of Lucy.

VIP tickets are $125. They include a dessert reception and “Meet & Greet” after the show. Preferred seats at $50 and general admission seats at $35. Tickets are available on Lucy's website, Lucy’s Gift Shop, Resorts Box Office or Ticketmaster.