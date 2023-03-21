The American Red Cross has several opportunities in March to donate blood. According to the organization, blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. The Red Cross encourages donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors. To make an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 800-RED CROSS.
All donors in the month of March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. For more information, visit rcblood.org/help.
Upcoming blood donation sites
Egg Harbor City
March 27: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
March 23: 1 to 6 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League, 2542 Ridge Avenue
March 26: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.
March 30: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave.
Hammonton
March 23: 2 to 7 p.m., Victory Bible Church, 816 South Egg Harbor Road
Northfield
March 20: 2 to 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road
Somers Point
March 28: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road
Cape May
March 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road
March 29: 2 to 7 p.m., Cape May Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St.
Cape May Court House
March 21: 2 to 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main St.
March 22: 2 to 7 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road
March 23: Noon to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St.
March 28: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road
North Wildwood
March 29: 2 to 7 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave.
Ocean View
March 31: Noon to 5 p.m., Seaville Fire Rescue, 36 Route 50
Millville
March 27: 2 to 7 p.m., Millville Elks Lodge 580, 1815 E. Broad St.
Vineland
March 24: 1 to 6 p.m., YMCA of Vineland, 1159 E. Landis Ave.
March 31: Noon to 5 p.m., Landis School, 61 W. Landis Ave.