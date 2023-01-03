 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY HELPERS

American Legion Post 331 Delivers Christmas Donation to Veterans

Just before Christmas, members of American Legion Post 331 of Stone Harbor delivered bedding and other items to Veterans Haven South, a New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs veterans’ home in Winslow. This home is a New Jersey State-operated facility for homeless veterans.

Its Veterans Transitional Housing Program provides long-term psychological, social and vocational rehabilitation to transition the veterans into permanent housing.

The $7,000 in donated items was purchased with the Post 331’s contingency and commander’s discretionary funds and donations from a recent post fund raiser. Items donated were bed sheet sets, trash cans, alarm clocks and  bath towels. Post Commander Tom McCullough, of Avalon, coordinated the presentation of donated items with Donshae L. Joyner, Sr., assistant superintendent, DMAVA, Veterans Haven South.

