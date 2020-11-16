American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood donating 25 full Thanksgiving dinners

Wildwood's American Legion Post 184 is donating 25 full Thanksgiving dinners to needy families in the area.

The legion will donate a 10-12 lb frozen turkey, pre-made mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, corn, and a pumpkin pie to qualifying applicants.

The donation effort is made possible by community members and supported by the City of Wildwood Commissioners who will recommend families in addition to open registration.

“We are proud to return to our community projects and thankful we had so many donors for this event,” said Commander Harry Weimar, in a statement. “This is a rough year for a lot of people and Post 184 is here to help during the holidays.”

Families and individuals in need are asked to email contact@legion184.org and request a thanksgiving donation. Name, phone number, local address, and household size will be required. Recipients are required to be located in Wildwood, Middle or Lower Townships, with Wildwood residents provided first priority. All donations are first come, first serve and recipients are asked to only apply if they have not received another similar donation from another organization. Pickup date and time will be provided in reply through email.