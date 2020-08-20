OCEAN CITY — For the eighth consecutive year, Ocean City’s Morvay-Miley American Legion Post 524 is welcoming a military veteran and his family to America’s Favorite Family Resort for a complimentary one-week vacation.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Ward, his wife, Donna, and their four children, Cierra, 21, Trevor, 18, Hannah, 15, and Alivia, 12, will be greeted at the Ocean City Welcome Center and honored as part of the Legion’s Rest and Relaxation Program. During the week, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian will present the family with the keys to the city and a Mayoral Proclamation.
“Whenever military personnel are deployed, their families also share in that deployment, and we support their efforts as well,” said Jerry Bonner, chairman of the Rest & Relaxation Committee. “Many of these military personnel have spent time in the hotspots of the world, and the least we can do is honor their commitment to our country and the protection they provided us. This is our way of saying ‘Thank you for your service,’” Bonner said.
The Legion’s weeklong expression of thanks begins with a police and firefighter escort onto the island. During a reception at Post 524, the guest military family receives donations of products and services from many Ocean City merchants, such as tickets to Boardwalk amusement centers, dinners at local restaurants and groceries from food markets. The family will reside in a condominium donated by a local Ocean City owner.
Ward, a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, is a 20-year active duty 605 AMXS flightline expediter stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. His deployments have included The Horn of Africa and Operation Freedom Sentinel (Afghanistan), where he participated in force protection, logistical support and counterterrorism activities.
Any Ocean City condo owner who would like to donate a one-week vacation to a military family should contact R&R Chairman Jerry Bonner at 609-525-0258 or bonnerjerry@msn.com
