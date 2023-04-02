Cedar Creek

Coach: Shawn Cohen

Last season’s record: 25-6

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Pirates reached the South Jersey Group II final last season and should contend again. Junior pitcher Liz Martin struck out 200 batters in 143 ⅓ innings last season. Senior shortstop/outfielder Chaneyl Johnson batted .449 with 46 runs scored. Junior catcher Allison Amadio batted .409 and knocked in 39 runs.

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Kristi Troster

Last season’s record: 25-2

2023 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Eagles won the South Jersey Group IV title and lost to Watchung Hills 2-1 in the state Group IV title game. EHT returns numerous standouts. Senior shortstop Madison Biddle hit seven home runs last season. Junior catcher Payton Colbert led the team with 42 hits last season. Junior pitcher Madison Dollard had 175 strikeouts in 131 innings last season. Junior first baseman Sienna Walterson knocked in 47 runs last season.

Hammonton

Coach: Eric Shulman

Last season’s record: 17-8

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Blue Devils are talented and deep. Senior third baseman Alexa Panagopoylos has hit 14 home runs the past two seasons. Ava Divello is a .400 hitter and a standout defender in centerfield. Gracie Ravenkamp, a sophomore, takes over the pitching. Senior outfielder. Sophia Vento is a three-year starter who stole 18 bases last season. Senior outfielder Riley Lancaster batted .440 last season.

Mainland Regional

Coach: Brian Smith

Last season’s record: 13-8

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Mustangs feature a mix of veterans and newcomers. Senior infielder Rayna Molina is a career .452 hitter but underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery last year. Junior pitcher Bella D’Agostino had 112 strikeouts in 76 innings last season. Joslyn Adams (OF/C) batted .370 last season.

Millville

Coach: Brooke Ewan-Dixon

Last season’s record: 12-9

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Junior outfielder Brooke Joslin batted .550 with 27 runs scored and 21 RBIs last season. Sadie Drozdowski batted .420 as a freshman last season. Senior infielder Novalee Bybell batted .451 last season.

St. Joseph

Coach: Les Olson

Last season’s record: 19-10

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: St. Joe is the defending South Jersey Non-Public B champion. The Wildcats feature a pair of Division I recruits in senior catcher Macie Jacquet (Towson University) and junior Pitcher Ava Fisher (East Carolina University). The Wildcats also feature sophomore third baseman Abby Willis (43 RBIs last season) and senior second baseman Jenna Calchi (31 hits last season).

Vineland

Coach: Mike Reed

Last season’s record: 9-11

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Fighting Clan returns some veterans but are still young. Senior catcher Maddie Cantoni batted .449 last season, while sophomore infielder Morgan Harrell-Alvarez batted .413.