American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.
A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.
The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex Oct. 14.
Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests: Some journalists covering protests over the police fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in suburban Minneapolis say officers have harassed and assaulted them despite a federal order to leave them alone.
U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued a temporary restraining order Friday prohibiting police at the protests in Brooklyn Center from arresting journalists or using force against them, including flash-bang grenades, nonlethal projectiles, pepper spray and batons, unless they know the person committed a crime.
The order also prohibits police from forcing reporters to disperse along with the rest of the crowd and from seizing their equipment.
But USA Today videographer Jasper Colt tweeted that he and other reporters were forced to lie on their stomachs Friday evening while police photographed them and their credentials before letting them leave.
Prosecutor who implied boy was armed when shot put on leave: A prosecutor who implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun the instant he was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer was placed on leave a day after a video showing the boy’s hands were empty was released to the public.
“In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic said in a statement. “We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”
After child dies, U.S. regulator warns about Peloton treadmill: Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child.
The commission posted a video on its YouTube page of a child being pulled under the treadmill.
New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. said in a news release that the warning was “inaccurate and misleading.” It said there’s no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, it is turned off when not in use and a safety key is removed.
Search resumes in Gulf for capsized boat’s crew: Divers returned Saturday to the murky, roiling waters of the Gulf of Mexico in search of lost crew members aboard a capsized lift boat off Louisiana, the Coast Guard said.
“They took a break overnight because of the weather, operating as long as they could, but got back out there this morning and they’re in the water now,” said Petty Officer John Michelli.
Michelli said an update on the search progress would be released later Saturday.
Late Friday, divers recovered two more unresponsive crew members, the Coast Guard said. Commercial divers on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat found them, the Coast Guard statement said. But the Coast Guard said it was not releasing the names of any of those rescued, recovered or still missing out of respect for the privacy of their families.
Riot declared in Portland protests after police kill man: Police in Portland, Oregon, said Saturday they arrested four people after declaring a riot Friday night when protesters smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set multiple fires during demonstrations that started after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.
Police said they dispersed the crowd so firefighting crews could douse fires before they spread in extreme fire hazard conditions.
The vandalism downtown came after the police shooting earlier Friday and was part of vigils and demonstrations already planned for the night in the name of people killed in police shootings nationwide. They include 13-year-old Adam Toledo of Chicago and Daunte Wright, a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb.
Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told reporters a white man in his 30s had been shot and killed in Portland by police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Lents Park, a leafy, residential neighborhood of the city.
Ontario to limit outdoor gatherings amid wave of infections: Canada’s most populous province is limiting outdoor gatherings to those in the same household and will close playgrounds and golf courses amid a record wave of coronavirus infections fueled by variants, Ontario’s premier announced Friday. The decision sparked widespread condemnation in a province already on lockdown.
Police in Ontario will have the authority to require any individual not at home to provide a reason that they’re out and provide their address. Tickets can be written.
“Law enforcement now has the ability to ask anyone outside their residence, including motorists, to indicate their purpose for leaving home and provide their address,” the Ontario Provincial Police tweeted.
But at least three other police forces in the province are declining to do random stops, and Toronto Mayor John Tory said he is very concerned about arbitrary stops.
Quebec closed its border to Ontario, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford said interprovincial travel will be limited. Big box stores will be limited to 25% capacity. Schools are already closed, and students will resume online learning next week. Ontario has averaged almost 5,000 new infections a day in recent days.
Iran names suspect in Natanz attack: Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, saying he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened.
While the extent of the damage from the April 11 sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the U.S. to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces.
Scott Rudin will ‘step back’ after allegations of bullying: Amid mounting anger over allegations of bullying, Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin broke his silence Saturday, saying he is “profoundly sorry” and will step back from his theater work.
“After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows,” Rudin said in a statement.