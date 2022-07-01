Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ATLANTIC CITY — Tourists and residents might have been curious about why clusters of classily dressed people, all in white, were wandering thr…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man on a motorcycle was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, police said.
HAMMONTON — Blueberry season is in full bloom in South Jersey.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee renewed the liquor license for the Deauville Inn on Monday in a unanimous vote, but not before hearing…
ATLANTIC CITY — Seafood lovers from across New Jersey are at Bader Field this weekend for the first Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A popular upgrade to summer homes in local campgrounds will no longer be allowed under an ordinance approved Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY — There will be a greatly increased police presence and additional safety measures around Tanger Outlets The Walk next month dur…
1 Unite Here Local 54 has authorized a July 1 strike against Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and the three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainme…
ATLANTIC CITY — A three-alarm fire tore through a building on the Boardwalk Friday morning at New York Avenue, damaging five businesses and se…
WILDWOOD — Mayor Pete Bryon, former Mayor Ernest V. Troiano Jr. and current city Commissioner Steven E. Mikulski were charged Friday with frau…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.