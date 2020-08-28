Alquan Jones, Millville (2012)

RB

Jones sparked the 2011 Thunderbolts to an 11-1 season and the South Jersey Group IV final. He rushed 330 times for a Cape-Atlantic League record 2,286 yards and scored a school-record 29 touchdowns as a senior.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments