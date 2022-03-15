Alligator sausage and hurricanes at Bourre

The theme at Bourre in Atlantic City is “Cajun BBQ,” which isn’t exactly a common cuisine concept - even in Louisiana. But they do put out a few great dishes that nail the NOLA vibe perfectly.

You really can’t go wrong starting off with their frozen hurricane, a frosty version of the classically potent, passion fruit-flavored cocktail made famous by Pat O’Brien’s just off Bourbon Street in the French Quarter.

The one at Bourre swaps out the traditional dark rum for Bayou light rum and uses passion fruit puree and dark cherries - along with a frozen daiquiri machine - to produce the slushy treat.

After a hurricane or two, those brave enough to sample some exotic meat will be in for a big treat, as the gator bites are easily one of the best things on the menu here. Fried alligator sausage comes served with a side of spicy mustard for dipping in this fun and seriously uncommon app. Alligator sausage can be found in the French Market in New Orleans and many of the po boy shops offer it in sandwich form as well.

Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.

