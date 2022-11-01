 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen Packard Atlantic City

Allen Packard headshot

Packard

The senior running back rushed 16 times for 188 yards and a 99-yard TD as the fifth-seeded Vikings beat fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley 32-28 in a Central Jersey Group V quarterfinal. Packard also returned a kickoff 71 yards for a TD. Atlantic City (7-1) plays at top-seeded Lenape (5-4) 7 p.m. Friday.

